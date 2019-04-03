|
|
Frederick Parvez
1935 ~ 2019
Frederick Parvez died March 29, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. Fred was born February 18, 1935, in Lahore, Pakistan, along with his four sisters (Daisy, Elvina, Dulcie and Venus) and two brothers (Edwin Zarrin and Javed Samuel).
Frederick received his bachelor's degree in physical education and teaching from Forman Christian College, in Lahore Pakistan. Along with his wife Zinat, he was the first of his family to immigrate to the United States in 1969. They raised his four daughters, Saima, Saila, Zeresh and Tamanna, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fred enjoyed gardening, reading, poetry, literature, and cooking. He was trained in classical Indian music. But, most of all he enjoyed being in the presence of his grandchildren (Timothy, Matthew, Roman, Aasha and Akash) and wife. He had a strong faith in Christ and was a member of Salt Lake Christian Center. Evangelism and helping others was very significant to him.
He is survived by his wife, Zinat Parvez and four daughters (Saima Demers, Saila Granjard, Zeresh Parvez, and Tamanna Gill). Along with his three son in-laws (Tom Demers, Emmanuel Granjard, and Victor Gill).
The funeral will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00AM at Salt Lake Christian Center, 4300 South 700 East, Salt Lake City, where friends may call at 10:30 am. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South Funeral directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019