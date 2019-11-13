|
|
Frederick Stewart Henion
1960 ~ 2018
Husband, Uncle, Godfather, Friend
Fred, it has been one year since you left this earth, in your beloved Wasatch mountains. To say that we miss you is an understatement. The memory of you is everywhere. You took a big bite out of life, gave it your all, and drew us in to share your many passions, whether it be climbing, cooking, gardening, hiking, or skiing the backcountry in your super secret areas. We hope you can feel the love we send you everyday. May you be at peace.
We love you,
Your loving family
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019