1923 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Fredrick Raymond Booth passed away on January 20, 2020 at the age of 96 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on November 4, 1923 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Benjamin Booth and Lora Ann Hill. Dad grew up in Salt Lake City, and graduated from West High School in June 1941. At the age of 19, Dad joined the US Navy and served in the Pacific Theater. He served on two ships that sank. He was honorably discharged in January of 1946. He was very proud to be a veteran who nobly served his country. He married Janice Hayden on October 2, 1946.
Dad loved fly fishing, hunting, camping and golfing. He was a "Jack-of-All-Trades". He could build and repair anything. His primary occupation throughout his life was working for IML Freight, where he built and repaired Semi Trailers. He was a lifetime member of the International Union of Machinists.
Dad loved to sing and had a wonderful voice. Some of our fondest family memories were to sing with our parents as Mom accompanied us on the piano. We spent countless hours singing together. Dad was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in many ward and stake positions. He served as a devoted temple worker for over 40 years in the Salt Lake City and Jordan River Temples.
Dad is survived by his children: Fred (Vicki) Booth, Brenda (Craig) Oliver, and Mark Booth. He has 14 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Benjamin Booth and mother Lora Ann Hill, his sweetheart Janice, his two Sathoff brothers: Ben and Phillip, his daughter: Sharon (Richard) Peterson, and great granddaughter Micole Waldron.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Winchester Ward 6300 South 700 West, Murray, Utah 84123 with a viewing prior from 10:00 - 11:45 AM. Interment to follow the funeral services at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff and residents at Mount Olympus Rehabilitation Center for loving and giving great kindness and care to our dad. You are our family now. We also want to thank Envision Hospice for their loving care.
Dad, your greatest accomplishment is your family. You spent your life in selfless service to us.
Dad, you are our Hero. You will be deeply missed. Our love and memories are with you until we meet again.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020