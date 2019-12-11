Home

Fredrick Carl Kalt

1933 - 2019
Born on September 5, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Frederick and Augusta Kalt. He passed away on December 7, 2019 of a heart attack. He had 5 children with Joan Adeline Burningham. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He worked in sales for most of his career. He later worked for UTA, where he retired. He is survived by his brother Ronald N. Kalt, and his legacy Earl D. Kalt, Fredric W. Kalt, Deanna L. Emmett, and Brian C. Kalt. Along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Augusta Kalt, his brothers Percy G. Kalt, Harry B. Kalt and his son Steven B. Kalt. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation, alzfdn.org, on his behalf. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
