|
|
Fredrick "Fred" Graff Major
May 20, 1963 ~ February 1, 2020
Riverton, UT - Fred G. Major, 56, passed away, following an extended illness, at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, Utah, with his wife and sweetheart, Debbie by his side, and surrounded by loving family and friends.
Fred was born to Connie (Graff) Major and McCoy Major. He grew up in Bountiful, Utah and was a graduate of Woods Cross High School. He worked at Flying J Oil Refinery for 30 years, having to retire early for health reasons. Fred met the love of his life, Debbie Major, in April 2006. They were married in Park City, Utah September 29, 2012.
Known as Freddo, he loved Captain & coke, poker nights, Jeff Dunham, Pink Floyd, golfing, snow skiing, fishing, crossword puzzles, playing pool, and watching his favorite TV shows and movies, never tiring of them. He had a nickname for many of his friends, and he never missed an opportunity to lighten the mood by being our favorite loved comedian. Fred was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
Fred is survived by his loving wife Debbie, step children; Austin (Sarah) Youngberg, Alesha Youngberg, sister, Cyndi Peterson, brothers; Scott Major, Jeff Major, niece, Jen Jen (Anthony) Callaway, stepdaughter, Martie Maltos, and step granddaughter, Sabrina Maltos, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Fred's request was to be laid to rest by his brother-in-law, Craig Peterson, who preceded him in death, along with his pets, Bubba and Misty.
The family would like to thank his nurse, Lisa for giving him love, compassion and outstanding care in his final hours.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, February 7, 2020 and from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm at the mortuary, prior to the service. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park South Valley Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020