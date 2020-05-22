|
|
1942 ~ 2020
Fredrick Roscoe "Ross" Woolley was born May 4,1942 to Florence LaDell Lowry and Roscoe Hunter Woolley.
He passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. Ross was born and grew up in Salt Lake City, graduating from East High School where he lettered in debate and track. He earned his Bachelors degree from the University of Utah where he worked in the Upper Air Research Lab, then went to work for Kennecott Copper Mine. He went back to school and earned his Masters Degree from Northern Arizona University, and his PhD from BYU. Ross returned to the University of Utah where he worked for many years in the Family and Preventive Medicine Department then moved and held positions in medical research and education in Hawaii, California, and Texas. Ross was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served a mission to Scotland. Just before he left on his mission he met the love of his life Susan Brown. Three days after he returned from his mission she agreed to marry him and they were married in the Los Angeles temple on September 21, 1963. They had five children and were foster parents to many others.
Ross is survived by his wife Susan, children; Allison (Shawn), Robert (Shari), Dianna (Austin), Richard (Andrea), and Joseph (Melissa), 17 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23 at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the or your local animal shelter. Please sign and leave messages on the Premier Funeral Services website.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 22 to May 23, 2020