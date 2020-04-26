|
A letter from your Family and Friends seemed more appropriate than an obituary. Obituaries are for people who are gone and you are far from gone. You will always be in our hearts.
You lived a wonderful, Christ centered life. You taught us, that despite language barriers a family can communicate, they communicate with love. You spoke volumes by the way you loved your beloved Trudy. She was your "angel" and you were her "old hound". You treated her with love and respect and taught by example how we should all treat our loves. Flowers were a weekly love letter spoken to your spouse of 20 years and we all knew that. Many a time we spoke no words but we knew you loved us, we felt it and it was palpable. You emanated Love, you emanated goodness, you embodied the Spirit of a loving Heavenly Father. We thank you for your love, we felt it and we will miss it, and we will miss you.
Your love for Heavenly Father and his Son were evident in all you did. Your example of Faith and love towards God was an absolute. Your membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, for over 60 years, pioneered faith in your home of Vienna, Austria. Your friends and family, in Vienna, will always treasure your example, and the way you exemplified a loving Heavenly Father and his Son. You left a positive legacy for the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Vienna.
We can only imagine that your reception into the next life was one of warmth and love. Your knowledge that families can be together forever, motivated your consistent efforts in the Temple. The sacred responsibility of officiating sealings was one of the highlights of your life. The sacredness in how you described that responsibility was humbling. We are confident that your sweet daughter Sissy and the 33,000 families you sealed were waiting to greet you with love and the warmest of receptions ever imagined. You were a connector, you connected our family and you connected thousands upon thousands of others. Your Faith, humility and sacred duty was and is a benefit to those here on this earth and those who have passed on.
Your humor and strong sense of self was a pleasure to be around. You sang beautifully, you Viennese Pavarotti. Your gifts of humor and song will be missed. We can treasure the times you serenaded us and the times you brought out the good by making us laugh. Fritz, you dressed to impress. Even going to dinner, you were always dressed to the nines and smelling delicious.
We never called you dad and I know that you understand why. You were always our Lieb. With our limited German, we all knew that Lieb meant "love" and that is what you were and still are to us. A perfect example of love to us and to our mother. We love you Lieb, we always will. You are sorely missed and the last 20 years of our lives, with you in it, were filled with love, light, and laughter. Your place in our hearts is without end and eternal.
With love,
Your kids Isabella, Sonja (Scott Hunter), Buck (Patricia Eves), Marcia (Jeff Sloan), Jennifer, and Nicole (Tony Milne) and your numerous grandkids and great grand kids.
Lieb was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Sissy and his first wife Cecelia. Funeral services were held 4/25/2020. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020