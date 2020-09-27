Frigga Erika Ruscetta

12/1/1941 - 9/21/2020

Frigga married Juergen T. Muthreich at the age of 17 years old and had five amazing children. Then married her late husband Carl Ruscetta. Frigga is survived by her five children, Robert (Lori) Muthreich, Christine (Michael) Monahan, Kersten Muthreich, Karen Muthreich and Michael Muthreich. Four grandchildren, Todd (Lisa) Muthreich, Cole Muthreich, Brighid and Cuyler Monahan, and one great granddaughter Mazie Muthreich. Second husband Carl deceased (5/4/2016).

Frigga was born in Frankfurt Germany and immigrated to America in 1956 with her mother Anna Louise Herrmann at the age of 15 yo. Frigga received an Associate Degree in Graphic Arts from Utah Technical College in 1984, BS in Sociology from the University of Utah in 1989, Attended U of Utah Artist Workshops at Snowbird and Snow College in UT. She gives a lot of thanks to her deceased husband Carl and to the Utah Professional Artists and friends who encouraged her to keep focused on her art. Frigga created in Oils, Canvas, Watercolor, and painted on unusual services for fun like rocks, wood, windows and my favorite sheds. Skillfully capturing Utah's varied and remarkable vistas, as well as things imagined.

Frigga's best friend in the last years of her life was her companion a beautiful Golden retriever Allie who she trained and received awards for her amazing kindness as a therapy dog. Today we say goodbye to my mother whom all her children loved deeply and will miss her, she lived and amazing life, had many beautiful friends who cared for her and loved her as well. Thank you to the Canyon Creek Assisted Living and Symbi Hospice staff who tirelessly worked to keep her comfortable until the end. A celebration of Frigga's life will be determined later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store