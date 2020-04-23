Home

Evans & Early Mortuary
574 East 100 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
(801) 355-5323
Fumie Suzuki Swenson

Fumie Suzuki Swenson Obituary
1929 ~ 2020
Fumie Swenson passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Kearns, Salt Lake County, Utah.
She was born Paula Fumie Suzuki in Nagoya, Japan on January 10, 1929 to Paul Sentaro Suzuki and Hisa Shitagaki. During the postwar Occupation of Japan, she worked at Komaki Air Base, where she met her future husband, Sgt Robert A. Swenson. Robert and Fumie were married in September, 1948 and were later sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in June, 1952. Robert served as a missionary in Japan 1949-1952. For several years they attended the Japanese Dai-Ichi (First) Branch of the Church and served as missionaries to Japanese-American families in Utah. They served in the Jordan River Temple, and were members of the Japanese American Citizens League. Fumie worked at The Mikado restaurant and had many friends in the Japanese American community.
Robert passed away in May 2009. Their children are Raymond Takashi (Connie), David Sentaro (Pamela), Michael Shigeru (Kathy), Pamela Naomi Swenson Clark, and Cory Satoshi (deceased in 2016). They have over 50 grandchildren and great grandchildren.Special thanks to our sister Pam Clark, who cared for Mom since her stroke several years ago, and to visiting nurse Leandra and CNAs Jennifer and Kali who helped with Mom's medical care.
A more detailed obituary can be viewed at DignityMemorial.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
