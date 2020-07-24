Gabriel Hayden Barlow



9/23/1997-7/21/2020



Gabriel Hayden Barlow, known to those who loved him as Hayden, born September 23, 1997 passed away July 21, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. He faced many medical challenges throughout his life, and was a warrior. Hayden was a lover, and was fiercely loved back. He was a fan of all things Star Wars, Krispy Kreme Donuts, pedicures, and the ladies. If Hayden liked you, he would let the room know by announcing your arrival - also known as yelling your name over and over until you acknowledged him. His bond with his siblings was sealed with a special four-letter word, used as a greeting, often followed by a special brand of Hayden laughter. He loved his time at his school, Jordan Valley School, and had a special affinity for the bus rides. He loved his 'bros' and would insist on fist bumps from both strangers and friends alike. He spent his time watching movies and hanging out with his family. He was always ready to go for a ride and have an adventure. Hayden is survived by his mother and father, Heidi Barlow and Gabriel T. Barlow, His siblings Hailey Staheli, CJ Barlow (Chelsea), Kurt Barlow (Rebecca), Ray Barlow and Max Barlow. He had 2 nephews, Hayden Krew Staheli and Hudson Cleve Barlow and another Baby Barlow due in October, in addition to many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is Proceeded in death by both Paternal and Maternal Grandparents, and his Aunt Connie.



Thank you to all family and medical professionals that we had the pleasure to work with. Hayden loved you and we do too. Thank you for all your support.



A viewing will be held for Hayden Monday, July 27th 2020 from 6-8pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 East 10600 South in Sandy Utah. Also from 10am to 10:45am Tuesday at the Midvalley 6th Ward, 1106 East 8050 South. Please follow local regulations by wearing a mask if you choose to attend.



Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 28th 2020 at 11am at the Midvalley 6th Ward, 1106 East 8050 South, Sandy Utah, interment following services at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 East 10600 South in Sandy Utah. Please note due to gathering restrictions, we are only able to accommodate 99 individuals at the services. Please wear a mask and sanitizer will be provided.



An online remote service will also be held, updates will be provided on the Larkin website



