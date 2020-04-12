Home

Gabrielle Roelofs-De Souza


1934 - 2020
Gabrielle Roelofs-De Souza Obituary
January 9, 1934 ~ April 8, 2020
Gabrielle (Gail) Roelofs-De Souza passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2020.
She is survived by her 3 children: Brenda, Timothy, and Naomi; and 6 grandchildren: Mara, Karina, Brielle, Jairen, Baylee, and Adam.
There will be no memorial service at this time but Gail's and her husband's (Hans) ashes will be combined and buried at Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful, Utah, next to her mother.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
