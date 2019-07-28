|
|
1939 ~ 2019
Sun City, Arizona-Gail Andreason Broadhead, 79, passed away peacefully July 24, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona. Born July 25, 1939 in Burley, Idaho as 11th of 12 children to Myrtle Hardman and John Leslie "Les" Andreason. She loved saying she was "just an Idaho farm girl" raised in Filer, ID. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1957 and later enrolled at Brigham Young University as an excellent student and a Cougarette.
Later in her freshman year, she met Jon Daken Broadhead of San Marino, CA and after Jon graduated that August from BYU, they were married on October 22, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple by Elder LeGrande Richards.
They settled in Southern California while Jon completed his Army Reserve Service and later moved to New Jersey for Jon to begin his professional career and to raise a family. They welcomed Saundra Olene "Sandee" (Kelly) Crellin and Michael Daken while living in Morris Plains, N.J. John's career had them traversing the Country a few times and while living in San Marino, CA they welcomed their youngest, Suzanne Gail "Susie" (Paul) Meline.
Being raised on a farm, Gail learned many lessons of life as a farmer's daughter who worked by his side all of the time as well as her mother's great domestic skills. Gail refined those talents and abilities in an extraordinary way. She excelled at everything she ever did.
Upon their retirement, they moved to Buckeye, AZ in a beautiful retirement community.
Funeral services in Arizona will be held Monday July 29th beginning at 11:00AM at Surprise North Stake-LDS Center , 23391 North Pat Tillman Boulevard, Surprise, AZ. 85387. Visitation one hour prior.
Additional Funeral Service Friday, August 2nd at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary Chapel, 3401 South Highland Drive 84106, beginning at 11:00AM. Visitation one hour prior to the services. For complete obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2019