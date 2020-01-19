Home

Gail Hugh Halverson
1928 ~ 2020
Gail Hugh Halverson (Hal) 91 passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, in Yuma, AZ. Hal was born in Gunnison, UT and grew up in Salt Lake. He served in the U.S Navy, graduated from University of Utah, and worked in oil & gas in Casper, WY. He married Fern Barker and they raised two wonderful children, Charlotte and Kevin. Fern passed away in 1999. Hal was the proud grandfather of Landon, LaRee, Alisha, Dylan, Mark, Kevin, and four great-grandchildren. In 2002, he married Eve Gilbert and lived happily in Ogden enjoying the mountains and outdoors. Hal was a kind-hearted, thoughtful, generous man who was loved by many. We will miss you always.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
