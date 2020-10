Gail S. B. Wix1937 ~ 2020On October 7, 2020 at 83 years young, Gail left us after a valiant fight with multiple heath issues. She was strong until the end. A memorial celebrating her life will occur at a later date when everyone who knew and loved her can gather and share their love for our remarkable mother and friend. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Visit www.starksfuneral.com to view an extended obituary and share your memories with Gail's family.