Garn G Christensen

1931 - 2020

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, Garn G Christensen, returned home to the arms of his Heavenly Father November 5, 2020. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

He was born November 28, 1931 in Lost Creek, Utah to Lula Payne and Joseph Martin Christensen. He was the third of four children. He was born into a hard-working family and was raised on a family farm in Aurora, Utah. He lost his father at the age of 15, and with the guiding hand of his mother and siblings he found spiritual strength that he lived by throughout his life. He faithfully served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the South African Mission in 1953.

On January 27, 1956, he was sealed to the love of his life, Geniel Patricia Thorup, in the Salt Lake Temple.

Hand in hand, they celebrated life for more than 50 years. Since Geniel's passing in 2006, they have been separated over 14 years, and we now rejoice at their long-awaited reunion. Their family was their priority and we will be forever grateful for all of the memories they helped create. They were the proud parents of seven beautiful children.

Garn was a custom home builder for more than 60 years. His legacy can be seen throughout the Salt Lake Valley. He was often found drawing plans and helped many families build their dream home.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and influenced the lives of all he served. He was a spiritual giant and will be remembered for his powerful testimony of the Gospel which he willingly shared. His life was one of quiet service and he faithfully served in every calling he received.

Later in life, he was blessed to fulfill a second mission with his eternal companion. Together, they served the people of the Wells Ward in the Salt Lake Inner-City Mission.

Our hearts are broken; he will be sorely missed. Words cannot express our deep gratitude for his legacy of faith and love.

He is preceded in death by his spouse, Geniel Patricia Thorup his parents, Joseph and Lula Christensen; his brothers and sister: Grant Christensen, Don Christensen and Verna Matheson; and by his great-grandsons Michael Smidt and Jacob Christensen. He is survived by his seven children and their spouses: Garn (Gayle) Christensen Jr., Gaylen (Debbie) Christensen, Leslie (Stan) Vincent, Sheri (David) Turley, Carol (Stephen) Bullock, Kent (Patricia) Christensen and Bill (Rhonda) Christensen. He has a posterity of 29 grandchildren and 63 great-grandchildren, who love him dearly. Also survived by a brother-in-law George Matheson and sister-in-law Arda Jean Christensen. Due to current COVID restrictions, funeral services will be held for his posterity only, on Tuesday, November 10, at 12 noon at the East Millcreek 15th Ward Chapel. Friends and family may call Monday evening from 6 to 8 PM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive. Please wear a mask and be prepared to social distance. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store