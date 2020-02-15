|
On February 3rd, 2020, we said goodbye to our Dad, Grandpa, Great-grandpa and Uncle, Garry Tapp, from complications related to COPD.
Garry was born on November 30, 1935 in Murray, Utah, to Earl and Grace Tapp. He was raised in Holladay, Utah. In his youth, he spent summers in Island Park, Idaho, working at the family's timber mill "Tapp's Timbers". He played football in high school for two years at Granite High, and his senior year at the newly built Olympus High. He was a member of Olympus' first graduating class of 1954. He married his high school sweet heart, Lynne Robinson, on August 25, 1955. Lynne proceed him in death in 2018, after 63 years of marriage. The loss of Lynne took a major toll on his health along with a piece of his heart.
Garry was a butcher by trade and well known for his skills and talent in the industry. Garry trained many young butches and was highly regarded in the grocery business.
Garry's greatest joys in life were his family, Sunday dinners, skiing, playing poker, fishing, watching sports and his cat, Melo. When asked what he missed that most when his health started to fail, his response "my golf game".
Garry is preceded in death by his wife Lynne, his parents, sister Leora Allen, son-in-law, Dave and infant great-grand daughter Julia. He is survived by his daughters, Terri Hrechkosy, Lesia (Ron) Rasmussen and Stephanie (Vince) Mash. His grandchildren, Scott (MaryClaire), Wendy, Macey (Jeff), Mckenzie (Stormy) and Garry (Jill). Nine great-grandchildren and the tenth due in July, and his faithful companion Melo.
Dad's passing leaves a huge void in our hearts and we miss him dearly. But we are at peace knowing mom and dad are reunited. Fly high you two, and keep a watchful eye on us.
As per Garry's wishes there will be no services. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salt Lake County Animal Shelter or any animal rescue organization in Garry's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020