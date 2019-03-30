|
|
Garth Howard Tolbert
1927 ~ 2019
Garth Howard Tolbert, 92, passed away, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his home in Riverton UT due to complications from a stroke. He was born January 28, 1927 in Abraham UT, the eldest of nine children to Clinton Tolbert and Myrtle Mitchell Tolbert. Viewing to be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home 1007 W South Jordan Parkway, (10600 So), South Jordan UT 84095. Funeral, Monday, April 1, 2019 at the LDS Stake Center at 3113 West 13400 So. Riverton UT at 11:00 a.m. with viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. For complete obituary and service details, please visit Jenkins-Soffe website, www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019