Garth (Arny) Wheeler
Garth (Arny) Wheeler
1937 ~ 2020
Known to many as Arn, Arny, Arnold, Papa, Daddy, Pop, and Grumps. This marks the finale, the end, of a "Giant of love". It's a hard STOP to a beautiful life well lived, leaving us to grieve and celebrate the passing. Our Hearts are filled with gratitude and broken at the same time. The legacy lives on through three Children, Karla Odell & husband Bob, Jeff Wheeler & wife Becki, Suzy Wheeler Mang, the Grands, Kelly Dehaan & wife Shellie, Jeffrey Wheeler & wife Kristi, Lindsay Wheeler, Carly Mang & sweetheart Kade, Cassandra Mang and the Greats, Xander, Cailia, Presli, Tayson, and Camryn Wheeler, Tanner, Tate, Jack and Sam Dehaan, Sister, Sharol Wheeler Burnam and of course his many fur babies!
The immediate Family will celebrate his life privately.
Please share your photos and memories with the family, view a video tribute slideshow and extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
