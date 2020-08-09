Garth (Arny) Wheeler
1937 ~ 2020
Known to many as Arn, Arny, Arnold, Papa, Daddy, Pop, and Grumps. This marks the finale, the end, of a "Giant of love". It's a hard STOP to a beautiful life well lived, leaving us to grieve and celebrate the passing. Our Hearts are filled with gratitude and broken at the same time. The legacy lives on through three Children, Karla Odell & husband Bob, Jeff Wheeler & wife Becki, Suzy Wheeler Mang, the Grands, Kelly Dehaan & wife Shellie, Jeffrey Wheeler & wife Kristi, Lindsay Wheeler, Carly Mang & sweetheart Kade, Cassandra Mang and the Greats, Xander, Cailia, Presli, Tayson, and Camryn Wheeler, Tanner, Tate, Jack and Sam Dehaan, Sister, Sharol Wheeler Burnam and of course his many fur babies!
The immediate Family will celebrate his life privately.
Please share your photos and memories with the family
