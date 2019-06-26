|
Gary Alfred Luckart
He was "a great bunch of Gary!"
Gary was born on September 15, 1940 to Fern and Al Luckart in Rio Tinto, NV at O-dark-thirty. He married Linda Diane Mason in 1963. He passed away on June 24, 2019 at his home in West Jordan, UT at the age of 78.
In his younger years he was an avid basketball player and enjoyed traveling the world with love of his life, Linda. He was never quite the same after losing her nearly seven years ago. In family tradition, Gary worked as a surveyor for the Utah Department of Transportation for over 40 years. He worked along side his dad and his brother/best friend Alan through out his career.
Survived by daughter Lori Luckart and son Phil (Kim) Luckart, brother Alan (Claudeen) Luckart, brother-in-laws Owen (Linda) Mason, and Mike Mason, grandchildren Phil, James, Jessi and Kaitlyn.
Preceded in death by parents, wife, in-laws James and Marie Mason, and sister-in-law Sherri Mason.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 6:00pm - 7:30pm at the home of Alan Luckart (2971 W. Bedford Rd - West Valley City, UT 84119). In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 26 to June 27, 2019