|
|
Our loving dad, brother, son, grandpa, and friend left this earthly existence on Feb 16, 2020, at the age of 78. Gary was born to Laurence and Elva Rushton on July 3, 1941.
His youth was spent hunting, fishing, working on his families dry farms for his dad and grandpa, and playing with brothers, whom he loved very much. Gary attended Cyprus High School where he excelled playing sports. He was an outstanding baseball and basketball player. After high school Gary worked at Kennecott, with his best friend, Bob Brown. Gary worked at Kennecott for nearly 35 years. Gary married Karyl Jacobson, deceased. Gary married Dorris Beckstead, later divorced.
Gary loved his children fiercely. His greatest joy was watching their successes, watching them play sports, and having families of their own. He loved SPORTS! He especially loved watching the Jazz, the Yankees, and the UTES. When he wasn't watching sports, Gary could be found at the three card Poker tables in Wendover. He had a knack for telling stories which everyone loved, whether they were true or not.
Gary loved his brothers and cherished his time with them. He was an avid bowler and bowled in many leagues and tournaments with them. He enjoyed the trips they would take to various sporting events. Gary was proud of his heritage, and LOVED his family name.
We are very thankful for those who showed such loving care, especially Jodee Rushton, to Gary these past few months. Gary was very loved and will be missed dearly. GO UTES!
Gary is survived by sons: Kip Rushton, Rick (Jodee) Rushton, Kolton (Jacci) Brewer, Cheyenne (Allison) , Brody Rushton, Daughter Laurie (Craig) Porter. 15 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Brothers: Ron Rushton, Terry Rushton, and Brent Rushton.
Preceded in death by parents: Laurence and Elva Rushton, Brother Larry Rushton, daughter Kim Prokopis, grandsons, Billy and Dallas Prokopis.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the same location.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020