|
|
Dr. Gary Bamossy
In Loving Memory
Dr. Gary Bamossy, former Professor of Marketing, Chair of the Marketing Department, and Director of Global Business Programs at the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business, died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Teasdale, Utah, on July 31, 2019, at the age of 70. Students will remember him as an engaging teacher who helped them understand consumer behavior, undertake marketing research and formulate marketing strategies. Earning a PhD in 1983 (Marketing, U of U), he taught at the Vrije Universiteit (1985-1999) in Amsterdam, where the Queen appointed him Professor of Economics (1990-1999). He also taught at Georgetown University, the Wharton School of Business, the University of California at Irvine, and the American University, Beirut. He conducted research and published numerous articles and textbooks, served the academic and business communities, and researched and testified on intellectual property issues. For 14 years, by invitation, Dr. Bamossy nominated candidates for the prestigious Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. A longtime resident of Utah, Gary advocated for the preservation of open space and dark skies in Teasdale and lower Wayne County. He was an avid fly-fisherman, hiker and reader. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his beloved wife, children and granddaughter. His favorite place was the front porch of his home in Teasdale, enjoying the magnificent landscape around him. He is survived by his wife, Janeen Costa (Teasdale), brother Wayne (California), son Joost, daughter Lieke, granddaughter Pippa (The Netherlands), step-son Jason Costa (Massachusetts), and their spouses and partners Steefy, Josh and Justin, as well as niece Sara and her husband Nate (California).
A service and reception honoring Dr. Bamossy will be held in Sugarhouse Park, Salt Lake City, October 4 at 2 pm followed by a reception from 3-5 at the Wasatch Brew Pub, also in Sugarhouse.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019