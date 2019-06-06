Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bertoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Bertoch


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Bertoch Obituary
Together Again"
Gary Bertoch, 75 of Desert Springs, Arizona passed away May 30, 2019 in St. George, UT. He was born August 16, 1943 to Helen (Scheid) and Raymond Bertoch in Murray, UT. He married LaRee on September 11, 1965 in Elko, NV.
Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children; Kevin (Tammy), Mark, Gina (Brian) and Kristie, thirteen grand children and twelve great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife; LaRee, son; Scott, two grandchildren and his parents.
To honor Gary's request, no services will be held. A "Celebration of Life" for both mom and dad will be held at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 6 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now