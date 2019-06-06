|
Together Again"
Gary Bertoch, 75 of Desert Springs, Arizona passed away May 30, 2019 in St. George, UT. He was born August 16, 1943 to Helen (Scheid) and Raymond Bertoch in Murray, UT. He married LaRee on September 11, 1965 in Elko, NV.
Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children; Kevin (Tammy), Mark, Gina (Brian) and Kristie, thirteen grand children and twelve great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife; LaRee, son; Scott, two grandchildren and his parents.
To honor Gary's request, no services will be held. A "Celebration of Life" for both mom and dad will be held at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 6 to June 9, 2019