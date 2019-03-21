Home

Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
Gary W. Bunn
In Loving Memory
West Valley City, UT-Gary Wayne Bunn, aged 51, passed away on March 17, 2019 after a six month battle with cancer. Gary was born in San Antonio, Texas to parents Dale Griffin and Jeanette kay Dunn, later adopted by his beloved father Jimmy Bunn. He is survived by his wife Yvonne Watts Bunn, his parents Jimmy and Jeanette Bunn, Allen Dale (Jan) Griffin, sons Christopher (Lynda) Izatt, Nicholas Izatt, brothers Butch Bunn and Danny Griffin, sister Katie (Shawn) Pittman, sister- in -law Darla Kennedy, grandchildren Isaiah Graham, Alysa and Krysta Izatt. Gary was also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous extended family members and many good friends. All who love him dearly.
Friends and family may gather on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 2:00 PM with a viewing beginning at 12:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary.
Our beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher and friend will continue to live on in our most precious memories. The family would like to give a special thanks to all those who helped with Gary's care through Applegate Hospice. Please visit www.memorialutah.com to read Gary's obituary in full.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
