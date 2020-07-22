1/1
Gary Dean Preece
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Dean Preece
1940 - 2020
Bountiful, UT-Gary always had a positive attitude and was a simple joy to be around. He was the life of the party, always a big smile on this face, friendly to all he came in contact with and had a contiguous laugh. He definitely taught everyone around him to enjoy life, work hard, play harder and make everything you do an adventure and create memories. Growing up his three children (John, Nancy and Carrie) and wife Sheron endured and enjoyed countless adventures to Willard Bay in boats that Gary rebuilt. Trips in the old pickup "Billy" all over California and Arizona. Later in life thanks to flight benefits, Gary got to travel and enjoy a lot of the world. He loved his Grandkids and supported them in all they did. From Graduations, music recitals, concerts, and sporting events. He loved looking at Cars, Boats, Houses, gardening, eating at Maddox, shopping at Sam's and Dillard's with his son John, fishing with Nancy and spending weekends with Carrie.
Gary was an avid Utah Ute, Utah Jazz, and San Francisco 49ers fan. Growing up Gary was an avid athlete and even insisting on trying to body surf with his Grandkids at age 78. He pushed himself every-way and didn't want to waste one minute of time he had on this earth life. He was sealed in the Oakland Temple to his eternal companion Sheron. He is survived by son John (Sandy); daughters Nancy, Carrie (Darren); his dog "Lucky"; six grandkids and one great granddaughter; A viewing will be held Wednesday, 7/22/20 from 6pm - 8pm at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful, 295 N. Main St. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11 am at Centerville City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Centerville City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Gary you never stopped laughing for one moment!! Was truly a great person to work with....R.I.P. and never stop laughing.......
Paul
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 21, 2020
Uncle Gary was so much fun and full of laughs and jokes and hurry ups. When I was a kid we would go visit and make home made root beer. I also remember we would all sit down to eat and when his glasses came off oh the eating was serious! Will always love and miss you.
Melinda Wheeler
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved