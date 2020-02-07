|
Gary Dexter Ingersoll
1946~2020
Holladay, UT-Gary Dexter Ingersoll, 77, beloved father and brother, passed away peacefully on February 1st, 2020. Gary was born in Quincy, IL on April 16, 1942.
He proudly served four years in the United States Air Force. After graduating from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science in Management, he enjoyed a twenty-five-year career with the Utah Department of Human Services. In 1975, Gary met and married the love of his life, Sonia Monteiro Ingersoll. They spent the next 38 wonderful years together, until her passing in 2014. Gary is survived by his children, James Ingersoll, Synira (Curt) Bowen, and Andrew Ingersoll; sister, Barbara Ingersoll; and granddaughter, Summer Bowen. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Guy and Charlotte; his wife, Sonia; and brother Tom.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday February 8th 2020 at 1:00 pm at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 S Memory Lane, Holladay, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020