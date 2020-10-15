1951 ~ 2020
It is with great sadness that the Donithan family announces the death of Gary Donithan. He passed on October 9, 2020 with his wife Mary and children Erica, Joshua, and Jessica by his side. He was born on November 20, 1951 in Pulaski, Virginia to Vance and Dorothy Murphy Donithan.
Gary and Mary (Lund) were married on July 8, 1983 and sealed for time and all eternity in the St George, UT temple on November 12, 2011. Gary proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the Army. He was a gifted welder, CNC machinist, and mechanic. Gary loved playing the guitar, fishing, and airbrushing.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his children, Erica (Mike) Cox of Beaver, UT, Joshua (Grasielle) Donithan of Yorktown, VA, Jessica Donithan of Beaver, UT; 8 grandchildren, and sisters, Brenda Bennett, Linda Simpson, Debra Odell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Dorothy Murphy Donithan, and brothers, David Donithan and Wayne Donithan.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT), with the viewing from 9:30-10:15 am at the same location. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.