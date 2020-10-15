1/1
Gary Donithan
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1951 ~ 2020
It is with great sadness that the Donithan family announces the death of Gary Donithan. He passed on October 9, 2020 with his wife Mary and children Erica, Joshua, and Jessica by his side. He was born on November 20, 1951 in Pulaski, Virginia to Vance and Dorothy Murphy Donithan.
Gary and Mary (Lund) were married on July 8, 1983 and sealed for time and all eternity in the St George, UT temple on November 12, 2011. Gary proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the Army. He was a gifted welder, CNC machinist, and mechanic. Gary loved playing the guitar, fishing, and airbrushing.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his children, Erica (Mike) Cox of Beaver, UT, Joshua (Grasielle) Donithan of Yorktown, VA, Jessica Donithan of Beaver, UT; 8 grandchildren, and sisters, Brenda Bennett, Linda Simpson, Debra Odell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Dorothy Murphy Donithan, and brothers, David Donithan and Wayne Donithan.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT), with the viewing from 9:30-10:15 am at the same location. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
09:30 - 10:15 AM
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved