Gary Edwin Bateman
1965 - 2020
4/29/1965 ~ 9/3/2020
Magna, UT-Our beloved Gary Edwin Bateman, 55, was born April 29, 1965 to Paul Dennis Bateman and Edna Crosley Orwin. Gary passed away suddenly on September 3, 2020 in SLC, Ut. From an automobile accident.
He is survived by his parents Paul D. Bateman, and Edna C. Orwin of SLC. His siblings, Annette Bateman and Marc Bateman both SLC. Children: Shontaye B. Meira (Kaili), Justin (Callee) Prokopis, Taylor S. Josie, and Bobby P. Bateman (Jade) his Grandchildren; Paiton, Kaili, Raelee, Michell, Lilah, and Zayden, and nieces and nephews that adored him. His family is happy knowing he now has the best seat in the house at the Dallas Cowboys games.
There will be a celebration of life on 9/19/20 at 2:00 pm. Please see FB for further details.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
