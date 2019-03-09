|
|
Gary Fred Llewellyn passed away peacefully March 6, 2019. He was born in Park City, Utah on August 21, 1939 to Fred H. and Irene Bethers Llewellyn.
A graveside service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street. Friends and family can visit 12:00-1:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, prior to the graveside service. To read Gary's full obituary visit HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019