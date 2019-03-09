Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Murray City Cemetery
5490 South Vine Street
Gary Fred Llewellyn passed away peacefully March 6, 2019. He was born in Park City, Utah on August 21, 1939 to Fred H. and Irene Bethers Llewellyn.
A graveside service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street. Friends and family can visit 12:00-1:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, prior to the graveside service. To read Gary's full obituary visit HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
