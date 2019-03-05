|
|
In Loving Memory
Gary Fred Belnap, our loving father and friend, passed away March 3, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Lorrie), Andrew (Mandy), and Bryan (Haylie), and his grandchildren Mikaila, Benjamin, Celeste, and Logan. Gary was born and raised in Ogden, Utah to Byron and Hedy Belnap. He served as a company clerk during the Vietnam War, as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frankfurt, Germany (for 30 months), but most of all, he loved his children and grandchildren. Gary was never shy about meeting new people, had a great capacity for making friends, and also cherished and developed lifelong friendships. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Renae, and his wife Colleen. We are grateful for the happy reunion they must be having with him today. A viewing will be held on March 7, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Serenicare Funeral Home (2281 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84115) followed by a Graveside Service at Murray Cemetery at 2:30 PM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019