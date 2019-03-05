Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenicare Funeral Home
2281 South West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
801-906-0490
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Serenicare Funeral Home
2281 South West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Murray Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Belnap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Fred Belnap

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Fred Belnap Obituary
In Loving Memory
Gary Fred Belnap, our loving father and friend, passed away March 3, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Lorrie), Andrew (Mandy), and Bryan (Haylie), and his grandchildren Mikaila, Benjamin, Celeste, and Logan. Gary was born and raised in Ogden, Utah to Byron and Hedy Belnap. He served as a company clerk during the Vietnam War, as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frankfurt, Germany (for 30 months), but most of all, he loved his children and grandchildren. Gary was never shy about meeting new people, had a great capacity for making friends, and also cherished and developed lifelong friendships. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Renae, and his wife Colleen. We are grateful for the happy reunion they must be having with him today. A viewing will be held on March 7, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Serenicare Funeral Home (2281 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84115) followed by a Graveside Service at Murray Cemetery at 2:30 PM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now