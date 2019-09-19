Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Grant Reid


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Grant Reid
1941~2019
Kearns, UT-Gary Grant Reid passed peacefully in Kearns, Utah on September 16, 2019 at 6:33 PM in his home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born on August 6, 1941 born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Emerson and Betty Reid. He was married to his long-time love, Donna Reid, on May 20, 1965. Gary is survived by his beloved children: Steven G. Reid (Doris) and Monica K. Stephenson; his grandchildren: Brandon, Brandy, Chaz, Alicia and Steven L. Reid and Shealynn K. and Marcus Stephenson and also his 13 great-grandchildren. He was full of life and had a very special love for his family. The viewing will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah with graveside services to follow at 12:00 PM. Please refer to www.memoricalutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now