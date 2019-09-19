|
|
Gary Grant Reid
1941~2019
Kearns, UT-Gary Grant Reid passed peacefully in Kearns, Utah on September 16, 2019 at 6:33 PM in his home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born on August 6, 1941 born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Emerson and Betty Reid. He was married to his long-time love, Donna Reid, on May 20, 1965. Gary is survived by his beloved children: Steven G. Reid (Doris) and Monica K. Stephenson; his grandchildren: Brandon, Brandy, Chaz, Alicia and Steven L. Reid and Shealynn K. and Marcus Stephenson and also his 13 great-grandchildren. He was full of life and had a very special love for his family. The viewing will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah with graveside services to follow at 12:00 PM. Please refer to www.memoricalutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019