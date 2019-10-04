|
Gary Gwain Sheppick
1945 ~ 2019
Born July 9, 1945 to Gwain and Nellie Sheppick. Married Jan Nokes on October 24, 1967, they have 4 children: Shaun Sheppick, Nicole & Clint Rasmussen, Matt & Michele Sheppick and Sara & Joe Meyers, 6 Grandchildren: Cole, Tylee, Cassidy, Caden, Shae and Satori.
Preceded in death by his parents, Sister Cathleen, Shaun Sheppick (son) and Cole Rasmussen (grandson).
A viewing will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Riverton Ranch Ward, 13200 S. 1454 W. Riverton, UT. A Viewing will be held prior to funeral from 10:00 - 10:45 A.M.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019