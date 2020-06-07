Gary Howard Wardle
1941 - 2020
Gary Howard Wardle passed away June 5, 2020, in Sandy, Utah, after a long goodbye from Alzheimer's disease. We would like to thank Hospice and the wonderful caregivers at Wentworth at Willow Creek for Gary's care the last 3 ½ months of his life. He was born January 15, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Howard and Bernice Wardle. He married the love of his life, Garda Lund Wardle, on March 13, 1964 and was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
A viewing for invited friends will be held at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) Wed. June 10, 2020 from 11-11:45. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 E. 7800 S. Online tributes and memories for the family may be posted at www.cannonmortuary.com. Cannon Mortuary's website will feature the full obituary and graveside service after June 13th.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Cannon Mortuary
JUN
10
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Mountain View Memorial Estates
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
