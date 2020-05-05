|
|
Gary John Jones
1939 ~ 2020
Gary J. Jones, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away May 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Gary was born August 11, 1939, to Ed and Eva Jones. He married Sharon Ball in 1957 (later divorced). They had three children, Cindy Mann, Randy Jones, and Rick Jones. He later married Peggy Nielsen Bogenschutz and became close to her four children, Todd Bogenschutz, Patrice Reich, Susan Morris, and Amy Norton, whom he loved as his own. Together they have 15 grandchildren and 19 (and one on the way) great-grandchildren who love and adore him. Gary worked as a mechanic for Kennecott Copper. He met wonderful friends at Kennecott, many of whom he cherished throughout his entire life. Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman. His trophies hanging in his home were among his prized possessions. He would gladly share hunting and fishing stories with anyone who was interested. Gary's children and grandchildren remember well many fun family vacations going hunting, fishing, and camping together. Gary also enjoyed planting and caring for an amazing garden that was the envy of many. He knew just when and what to plant and how to make it grow in abundance. He was so proud of his garden and loved to share his vegetables with family, friends, and neighbors. Above all, Gary loved his family. His face would light up whenever any of his children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren would come to visit. He loved to hear everything going on in our lives. He truly seemed to cherish every visit and phone call. Gary and Peggy shared many wonderful memories together. They loved traveling in their RV, four wheeling, fishing, and most of all they enjoyed spending time at their cabin. When Peggy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Gary lovingly cared for her. He took over many of the duties around the house. He even learned how to bake and would make cookies for her every week.
Gary is survived by his wife, Peggy, sons, Randy Jones and Rick Jones (Shannon), stepchildren, Todd Bogenschutz (Tammy), Patrice Reich (Erich), Susan Morris (KC) and Amy Norton (Rob), and 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Eva Jones, his brother Harvey Jones and his daughter, Cindy Mann. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 7th at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East, Dimple Dell Drive, Sandy Utah, for immediate family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2020