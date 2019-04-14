|
Gary Keith Bennion
7/21/1955 ~ 4/9/2019
Gary Keith Bennion passed away on April 9, 2019 after complications of diabetes. He was born on July 21, 1955 in Murray, UT to Samuel Bennion and June Swanson Bennion. He graduated from Murray High School in 1973. He married his high school sweetheart, Karyl Eden, on December 14, 1974.
Gary worked for 30 years, as a branch manager, at Valley Bank/Chase Bank in Ogden, Salt Lake City area and Park City. He was a member of First Congregational Church and held various positions, including the Board of Trustees at Friendship Manor. He looked forward to camping several times each year with his favorite spot being Mirror Lake. He was an avid traveler, experiencing many destinations around the world. He enjoyed gardening, as he always kept the most beautiful yard on the street. He was an amazing husband, an incredible dad and loved being Poppy to Colton and Elliott.
Gary is survived by his wife, Karyl Eden Bennion; children, Summer Bennion and Haley (Brandon) Tryon; and grandchildren, Colton and Elliott Tryon; sister, Carol (Larry) Richardson; brothers, Robert (Sandi) Bennion, Jim (Margaret-deceased) Bennion; mother-in-law, Ruth Eden; sister-in-law, Kay (Dennis) Griffiths; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Samuel Bennion and mother, June Swanson Bennion Burningham.
A Celebration of Gary's life will be held on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019, at 10:00 am, at the First Congregational Church, 2150 Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84109.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019