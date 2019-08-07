Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Gary Keith Campbell


1935 - 2019
Gary Keith Campbell Obituary
Gary Keith Campbell
1935-2019
St. George-Gary Keith Campbell, age 84, passed away August 4, 2019.
Gary was born, April 2, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Alma LeGrande and Gwendolyn Sorensen Campbell. He married Joyce Ann Campbell on July 26, 1958 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Joyce passed away March 9, 2007.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.). A visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 6-8 p.m. at Cannon Mortuary and prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dixie Pulmonary Critical Care | Intermountain Healthcare. Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
