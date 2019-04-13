|
1938 ~ 2019
Gary L. Clark "Sarg" passed away January 1, 2019 on New Year's Day in Butte Montana surrounded by friends and family as a result of complications from a broken hip and Alzheimer's.
Gary was born on June 18, 1938 to William and Hazel Clark. He was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah and Butte, Montana, spending his teen years in Butte until joining the army at age 17.
He married Mae Jean Barber in 1960 and eventually purchased a home in West Valley City, Utah, calling it home for the couple and their three children, Dorthy, Karen, and Gordon.
Gary served our country for 21 years in the US Army with 3 tours to Vietnam, along with countless overseas duties during those years. While in the military Gary was also stationed at several different bases where he was able to take his family with him, Germany, Fort Gordon Ga. Fort Hood TX. and twice to Fort hauchuca AZ, getting new orders and relocating about every other year. He retired in 1976 in Fort Hood, Texas, as Master Sargent Clark, which was something he was very proud of up until his passing.
After retiring from the Army, he worked for the Granite School District. Gary also co-started the Magna Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW post 7398, so local Veterans would have a place to meet and socialize. He worked as a bartender at the VFW, went to barber school to eventually open his own barber shop on 7200 West in Magna, Utah, was post Commander and Utah State Commander for the VFW.
Gary's passion to help those who served our country continued as he had the opportunity to later become a Service Officer for the VFW. This job had such an impact on many Veterans, and as Gary said many times, "It was the most rewarding and humbling job a man could do." He retired as Service Officer in 1995.
After retiring, Gary spent most of his "off time" in south west Montana, hitting every fishing hole and bar along the way. Eventually, Gary and his wife purchased homes in Butte, Montana and Beaver Dam, Arizona, so he could have the chance to enjoy the warmth of Arizona in the winter and the coolness of Montana in the summer. From rock hunting with his daughter in the deserts of Arizona to fishing the streams with his son in the mountains of Montana, he got to enjoy his retirement to the fullest.
Gary never passed a bar where he didn't make friends, and as the phrase goes, "He never met a stranger" and was always "combat ready."
The Clark Family would like to thank Jan Hodges and her family for the love and care they showed Gary over the last few years. Without you his last few years would not have been the same.
Living a happy and full life were paramount goals for Gary, which he achieved. Serving his country and fellow veterans brought him immense satisfaction throughout his life. He loved his family and his country, as well as enjoying a good party with a cold beer. His impact has been widespread, and he is missed by his family and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hazel Clark; daughter, Karen Jean Clark; and 5 brothers and sisters. He was survived by his wife, Mae Jean Clark; daughter, Dorthy (Jody) Jonsson; son, Gordon (Carmen) Clark; 5 grand children; 8 great grand children; and 4 brothers.
Services for Gary will be held at the Veterans Cemetery (17111 Camp Williams Road. Bluffdale, Utah) at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 26th .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019