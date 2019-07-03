Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gary L. Peck


1931 - 2019
Gary L. Peck Obituary
Gary L. Peck
June 29, 1931 ~ June 29, 2019
Gary Leo Peck, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 29th at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born at his childhood home in Salt Lake City on June 29, 1931 to Rulon Vern and Dora Simmons Peck. He is survived by his wife Janet Peck, daughter Sherri Takahashi, and son Thomas Peck. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Nadene Stone. His brother Alan Simmons Peck also died on June 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Peck.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please play a round of golf.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 3, 2019
