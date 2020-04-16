Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Haizlip
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Haizlip


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee Haizlip Obituary
Garry Lee Haizlip
1952 ~ 2020
Garry Lee Haizlip, 67, born in Wichita, Kansas passed away on April 10th, 2020 at home after a hard fought, brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born December 8th, 1952, six minutes before his twin, to parents LeRoy and Lucille "Tootie" Haizlip. Garry was received into heaven by his parents, his twin brother Larry, and his older brother Jimmie "Jimbo" Severns.
Garry was a veteran and served in the United States Army defending our country from 1972 until 1975. His love of Harleys was a close second to his love of family. He was an amazing son, brother, parent, grandparent, great grandparent, uncle and friend. He was full of life, making friends wherever he went. His crazy and fun sense of humor lifted the spirits of everyone around him.
Survived by his brother Terry, his sister Judy and brother-in-law Bruce, his sons Travis and daughter-in-law Sheri, Cody and daughter-in-law Nagga, Clint and daughter-in-law Michelle, his grandchildren, his great grandson, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday April 17th, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery. 3115 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. Family and friends are encouraged to bring something they think he may enjoy taking with him on his journey. Dress will be biker casual or whatever you're comfortable in. For those not able to attend due to current travel and social gathering restrictions, we will hold an additional service later in the year; time and date tbd.
Ride hard, ride free and until we all ride together again, may your soul rest easy in the arms of God.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -