Garry Lee Haizlip
1952 ~ 2020
Garry Lee Haizlip, 67, born in Wichita, Kansas passed away on April 10th, 2020 at home after a hard fought, brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born December 8th, 1952, six minutes before his twin, to parents LeRoy and Lucille "Tootie" Haizlip. Garry was received into heaven by his parents, his twin brother Larry, and his older brother Jimmie "Jimbo" Severns.
Garry was a veteran and served in the United States Army defending our country from 1972 until 1975. His love of Harleys was a close second to his love of family. He was an amazing son, brother, parent, grandparent, great grandparent, uncle and friend. He was full of life, making friends wherever he went. His crazy and fun sense of humor lifted the spirits of everyone around him.
Survived by his brother Terry, his sister Judy and brother-in-law Bruce, his sons Travis and daughter-in-law Sheri, Cody and daughter-in-law Nagga, Clint and daughter-in-law Michelle, his grandchildren, his great grandson, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday April 17th, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery. 3115 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. Family and friends are encouraged to bring something they think he may enjoy taking with him on his journey. Dress will be biker casual or whatever you're comfortable in. For those not able to attend due to current travel and social gathering restrictions, we will hold an additional service later in the year; time and date tbd.
Ride hard, ride free and until we all ride together again, may your soul rest easy in the arms of God.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020