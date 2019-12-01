Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Walton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee Walton Obituary
1953 ~ 2019
Gary Lee Walton, 66, died of cancer November 24, 2019. Born in Star Valley, Wyoming, March 25, 1953, to Darrell D and Vionna Orton Walton. Gary loved ice-cream sandwiches, coffee, Coca-Cola, a good road trip, and his family. Served in the U.S. Army, stationed for three years in Heidelberg, Germany. Always worked hard and helped his kids. Survived by dad; sons Bret and Casey, their mother Sue; brother Val and sister Cheryl Stoddard; and eight grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter Andrea Price (2012), mom (1978), stepmom Janice Cranney Walton (2019), and brother Layne (2019).
Per Gary's wishes, please join us on Thursday, December 5, anytime from 5-8pm, for a BBQ dinner at Bret's house, 144 Penman Lane, Bountiful, Utah. Gary's remains will be interred alongside Andrea in Centerville. [email protected]
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -