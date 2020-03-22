|
1959 ~ 2020
Gary Lynn McCarver, 60, passed away on March 14, 2020, in an ATV accident doing what he loved at Beaver Dam, Arizona. Gary was born on July 13, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jerry Newman and Sherry North.
To know Gary was to love Gary. He was the life of the party and lived life to the fullest. His sweet nature earned him the nicknames Gar-Bear and The King Machine. He was known for putting a smile on everyone's face with his contagious humor and infectious laugh. He was friendly and generous with everyone he knew and loved. During his life he enjoyed camping and the outdoors, dancing and singing at concerts, fast cars, being around people, cheering on the Utes and the Jazz, golfing, fishing, tailgating and traveling the world. He loved playing poker, even competing in WSOP events. Gary was a very successful businessman growing his company - Salt Lake Mailing and Printing, into what it is today.
Gary loved his family and grandchildren and will be deeply missed. Survived by his partner Angie Huffman; his son Michael (Janessa) McCarver; his daughters, Christel Dollar, Sheena (Aaron) Nielson, Jenny (Taylor) Riley, and Jamie McCarver; his six grandchildren, Alvin, Marshall, Maci, Jones, Trace, CeeJae, his siblings, Gerald (Kathy), Linda, and Becky, and his nieces and nephews. Numerous friends both far and wide. Gary is preceded in death by his parents. He was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and adored by his family and grandchildren.
There will truly never be another one like him, Rest-in-Peace our dear Gar-Bear.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in the Guest Book at virginvalleymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020