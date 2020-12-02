1949 ~ 2020
On Tuesday, December 1, 2020 Gary Wright returned to his Heavenly Home after a short but courageous battle with melanoma cancer.
Gary was born in Mesa, Arizona to Kenneth E. Wright and Evelyn Meaker Wright. Gary spent the first nineteen years of his life in Chandler, Arizona where he learned to work hard in his father's jewelry store while his mother instilled in him a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and His restored Gospel.
From 1968 to 1970 Gary served as a missionary in the Pacific Northwest States Mission. Gary often testified how these two years changed the rest of his life. Gary blessed many lives, learned to study, demonstrated hard work and gained a never-failing testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in Washington. Gary's mission President, Joe E. Whitesides, was coincidentally Denise's former Bishop in the Parley's 3rd Ward.
Upon returning home from his mission, Gary enrolled at the University of Utah and graduated top in his class with a degree in Finance. He subsequently continued his education by earning an MBA from the University of Utah.
During Gary's senior year at U, he met a freshman named Denise Hale in his foods and nutrition class. Nine months after they met and fell in love, they were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 18, 1972.
Thanks to a great professor and an amazing mentor in Ellis Ivory, Gary pursued a career in real estate development. Ellis and Gary were partners in land development and later in Ivory Homes. Gary was passionate about his career in real estate. His unique combination of finance, creativity, design, vision, building relationships and overcoming challenges made him uniquely talented to succeed in this field. Gary was an exceptional team builder and all that worked with him loved him and respected him. Gary's business reputation was one of impeccable integrity and honesty.
Denise and Gary were blessed with five children: Spencer (Neeley) Wright, Lara (John) Cahoon, Colin (Randi) Wright, Emily (Nicolas) Stevenson and Chanel (Roger) Arnell. Gary was an incredible father that taught his children amazing principles, primarily by example, and sacrificed so much to teach them the important principles of life. These five children brought twenty-two grandchildren into their lives. Much of the past few years were spent passing on his legacy to this next generation.
Gary served thousands of people through his work, church service and his Christ like approach to life. The ripple effect of his exceptional efforts and life are enumerable.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends are welcome to visit with family on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers Gary would wish for you to quietly serve those around you.
