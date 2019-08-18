|
Gary "Bud" Murray
1937 ~ 2019
Gary "Bud" Murray passed on Tuesday, August 13th, surrounded by the family he loved so dearly. Bud was born on May 16th, 1937 in San Leandro, California, to John and Melba Murray. He attended San Leandro High School, where he was a standout athlete in both baseball and football, earning himself a football scholarship to Westminster College where he is an inductee into the Athletic Hall of Fame. While attending Westminster, he met the love of his life, Berna Roark. Wed in September of 1959, the happy couple welcomed a son, Dan, soon followed by a daughter, Melanie. Bud also earned a Masters Degree in Education.
Bud began a teaching and coaching career that would span nearly four decades and touched countless lives along the way. In addition to being a teacher and a football coach, Bud was a world-class flyfisherman and fished throughout the world where he was known for his expertise, good company and generosity with his ample supply of flies. Whether on the sidelines of a football field or the rocky shores of a riverbank, Bud built relationships and created memories that will long outlast his passing.
Bud had a way of building genuine connections with people that endeared him to so many. He absolutely loved people and people loved him back. The home (and bar) that he and Berna built together became a place where acquaintances became friends and friends became family. The family and crew of friends also spent many memorable days and nights vacationing together. Bud and Berna traveled the world with friends and family.
Perhaps Bud's defining characteristic was a boundless love for his family. He and Berna were more than husband and wife, they were a part of one another. He was a loving and very proud father. He was a devout and jedi-level grandfather to his three grandchildren: Aaron, Ryan, and Taylor. And he was developing into one helluva great-grandfather to little Lily when he was taken from us.
Bud is survived by his brother, Ron, his sister, Joy, his wife, Berna, and his dear dog, Zoey. He is preceded in death by his three beloved dogs: Sparty, Brutus, and Spitzy.
A "big party for Bud" will be held on the evening of September 7th, with details to come. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Nature Conservancy.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019