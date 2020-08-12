Gary Richard Gray
June 13, 1935 - August 9, 2020
Bountiful, UT-Gary Richard Gray passed away at his home August 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Masako) H. Byers, one sister, Nita (Bill) Prosenik, two daughters and one son, Debbie (Les) Curtis, Geoffrey O. Gray-Lee (Frank J. Bustillos), Michelle (Etoni) Wolfgramm, 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1 pm in the Russon Mortuary Chapel, 295 N. Main, Bountiful. For a full obituary and condolences, visit www.russonmortuary.com
