Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Gary Thelin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bluffdale South Stake Center
15429 South Iron Horse Blvd.
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bluffdale South Stake Center
15429 South Iron Horse Blvd.
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bluffdale South Stake Center
15429 South Iron Horse Blvd.
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Mountain View Estates
3115 Bengal Blvd.
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Thelin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Russell Thelin


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Russell Thelin Obituary
Gary Russell Thelin
1935 ~ 2019
Gary Russell Thelin, age 84, of Bluffdale, Utah returned to his Heavenly Father on December 9, 2019 surrounded by his children.
Gary was born to the late Ingvar Anton Thelin and Elena Russell Thelin on July 13, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Suzanne David on February 6, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Hawaii, Honolulu Mission from 1956-1958. He loved the Hawaiian Islands and its people. He served in various priesthood callings throughout his life and was also a temple ordinance worker. He was a member of the Granite High School graduating class of 1953. He later attended the University of Utah and was a lifelong Utes fan. He served his Country as a member of the U.S. Army reserve. He made career in the construction industry. Family was paramount in his life, he cherished and honored his family lineage, Church history and family traditions.
Gary is preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne and brother, Glen. He is survived by his three sons and three daughters: Russell (Glori), South Jordan; Bryan (Julie), Herriman; Laurie, American Fork; Becky (Gary) Holdorf, Herriman; Gordon (Ashley), Goodyear, AZ; and Jenny (Robert) Bass, Bluffdale; 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Carolyn.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Bluffdale South Stake Center located at 15429 South Iron Horse Blvd. Bluffdale, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. December 13, 2019, with a viewing that morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment will take place immediately following at Memorial Mountain View Estates, 3115 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Utah. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -