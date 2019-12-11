|
|
Gary Russell Thelin
1935 ~ 2019
Gary Russell Thelin, age 84, of Bluffdale, Utah returned to his Heavenly Father on December 9, 2019 surrounded by his children.
Gary was born to the late Ingvar Anton Thelin and Elena Russell Thelin on July 13, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Suzanne David on February 6, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Hawaii, Honolulu Mission from 1956-1958. He loved the Hawaiian Islands and its people. He served in various priesthood callings throughout his life and was also a temple ordinance worker. He was a member of the Granite High School graduating class of 1953. He later attended the University of Utah and was a lifelong Utes fan. He served his Country as a member of the U.S. Army reserve. He made career in the construction industry. Family was paramount in his life, he cherished and honored his family lineage, Church history and family traditions.
Gary is preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne and brother, Glen. He is survived by his three sons and three daughters: Russell (Glori), South Jordan; Bryan (Julie), Herriman; Laurie, American Fork; Becky (Gary) Holdorf, Herriman; Gordon (Ashley), Goodyear, AZ; and Jenny (Robert) Bass, Bluffdale; 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Carolyn.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Bluffdale South Stake Center located at 15429 South Iron Horse Blvd. Bluffdale, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. December 13, 2019, with a viewing that morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment will take place immediately following at Memorial Mountain View Estates, 3115 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Utah. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019