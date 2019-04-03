Home

Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Rock Chapel,
272 N. Main St.,
Farmington, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Rock Chapel
272 N. Main St.
Farmington, UT
Gary Verl Smith, born March 26, 1939 in Salt Lake City, passed away on March 29, 2019. Gary was the oldest child of Evelyn Elizabeth Couch and Verl Reed Smith. Gary fell in love with Deanna Beckman and the two of them were married on September 14, 1962 in the Logan Temple. They have been devoted to each other ever since raising 5 children: Lisa (Troy) Fox - Kaysville; Michael (LeEtta) Smith - Newburgh, IN; Ryan (Torri) Smith - West Bountiful; Kristen (Justin) Fowles - West Bountiful; Justin (Holly) Smith - Hooper. They also have 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia and brother Frederick.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Rock Chapel, 272 N. Main St., Farmington with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friends and family may also visit Thursday, April 4, between 6 and 8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main, Farmington. Gary's full obituary can be viewed online at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
