|
|
Gary Wallace Bates
1949 ~ 2020
Gary Wallace Bates passed away peacefully May 6, 2020 at the Central Utah Veterans Home in Payson, Utah. He was born January 24, 1949, in Heber City, Wasatch County, Utah to Elda Mae Zufelt and Wallace Walter Bates. When Gary was ten years old the family moved from Heber City to Salt Lake City.
Following graduation from Skyline High School, Gary enlisted in the Utah National Guard. Following basic training, Gary attended the University of Utah. He married Janice Waldvogel, December 18, 1971. Gary and Jan had one son, Justin Randall Bates of Herriman, Utah. They were later divorced.
Along with a career in the Army National Guard, Gary worked for many years as a corrections officer at the Utah State Prison. During his military career, Gary received many honors, achieved the rank of SFC and became a green beret and a jump master in the 19th Airborne Special Forces. He was involved in military assignments in many places of the world.
Gary is survived by his son Justin (wife, Jennifer), a grand-daughter (Angelina Bates), his father (Wallace Bates) and two sisters (Connie Homer and Pamela Langlois).
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Utah Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale, UT.
The family wishes to express gratitude for the many caregivers and friends of Gary at the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Central Utah Veterans Home in Payson, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 14, 2020