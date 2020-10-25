1951 ~ 2020

Gary was born in Salt Lake City to Leo Weston and Lucylle Horbacz Jones on October 1, 1951. He passed away on October 8, 2020 in a Riverton hospital due to heart failure. He grew up in South Salt Lake, and graduated from Granite High School. He was a talented musician, playing a number of instruments, and was a proud member of the jazz band. He attended the University of Utah, where he graduated at the top of his class in the field of Mining Engineering. Although he had a number of different jobs in his life, none were in mining engineering. He married Ember Madsen, (later divorced) in 1978 and together they had 6 children. They made their home in West Jordan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his ex-wife. Survivors include his sister, Sandra (Denis Deck) of Taylorsville; his children: Crystal of North Salt Lake; Melissa of South Jordan; Sariene of West Valley City; Mattie of Tooele; Leo of South Jordan; Tamara (Josh Ferrin) of Tooele, and many cousins. Although he was raised in the Roman Catholic faith, Gary became a follower of Sat Sang in his adult years. He was very proud of his vegan lifestyle, and practiced it throughout his adult life.

He is finally free of the addiction demons that plagued his life. May he rest in peace. It was his wish to be cremated. There will be no services.



