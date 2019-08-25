|
Gary William Chard
November 29, 1942 ~
August 11, 2019
Gary passed away peacefully free from the torment of lung cancer. He was born to Shanna Wangsgard and William J. Chard in Ogden, Utah. Later the family moved to Oklahoma City and then to Colorado Springs. He married Barbara Morgan in 1990 and was later divorced, although they remained great friends. All of them have preceded him in death.
Gary obtained his civil engineering degree from the University of Colorado in 1970. He worked for Fluor and Bechtol Corporation in California and later moved to Denver where he worked for Raytheon, Stringfellow Engineering and CH2M Hill until his retirement. His expertise was in clean power production.
He will be remembered for his great intelligence, ready wit, and kind and generous soul. Gary loved playing scrabble and working the New York Times crossword puzzles. A formidable opponent, he reveled in victory!
Gary is survived by his brother, Kent, and sister in law, Nedra; a niece, Stephanie Chard; and nephew, Spencer Adamson. In lieu of flowers, he requested contributions be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary to honor his cat and best friend, Spencer.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019