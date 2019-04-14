|
May 23, 1939 ~ April 12, 2019
Willard, Utah. Gary William Coleman, 79, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 in Willard, Utah of pulmonary fibrosis. He fought one courageous battle, fighting every day to stay with us.
Gary was born May 23, 1939 to Ray William Coleman and Lucille Harris Coleman. He graduated from Ogden High School in the class of 1957. He loved class reunions and catching up with classmates, and always great stories they would tell one another.
Gary worked at Hill Air Force Base for many years loving to go TDY. Everyone he met, he always had fun and heart breaking stories of their TDY experiences. He then started to run his father's mobile home court in Willard, Utah, eventually buying the business which he ran by himself since 1983 to present.
He married Madeline Pappas Coleman April 20, 2012, which they would have been celebrating their 9th anniversary this month. Gary and Madeline traveled everywhere and enjoyed the horse races everywhere.
Gary had a special love for his dear friends, Don Galvez, Homer Cutrubus, and his friend Olsen. They always seem to be part of his life, probably them not knowing his fondness he had for them.
Gary also found a second family along the way giving him much joy. His love and appreciation for Yvonne, his wife's daughter, and her beautiful family. He kept some of their pictures right in front of him so he could see the darling little great grand kids every day.
Surviving are his wife, Madeline Pappas Coleman of Willard, Utah and SLC, as Gary and Madeline owned two residences. He is also survived by his siblings, Pat Coleman Morris and David, Kent M. Coleman and Charlene, Garth J. Coleman and Rose, Craig S. Coleman and family, Nancy D. Coleman. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park.
A very special thank you to Debbie Fry, Geni Harames, Suzi Asay, Doug Eddy, and Richie at the Mobile Home Court. They were stars of kindness and help, which was appreciated by everyone. Gary always had a special saying at the Court: No One Ever Tells Me Anything. He asked for a special salute to Irene Wallingford, always stand tall my fellow military lady.
