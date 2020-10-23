1/1
Gay Burns Jowers
1930 - 2020
Gay Burns Jowers
1930 ~ 2020
Gay Burns Jowers, son of Ernest Lee and Lucile Sealy Jowers, was born on June 19, 1930, in Consul, Alabama. He died in the hospital in Pocatello, Idaho on October 14. He had been living with his daughter, Marie, and then in an assisted living facility in Pocatello for the past two years. Burns attended school in Linden, Alabama for ten years before the family moved to Salt Lake City in 1946. He graduated from East High School and attended the University of Utah and Stevens Henager Business College. He was employed by the United States Postal Service for over 38 years and was recognized several times for his excellent work record. He was active in the LDS Church and held many church positions, including serving 10 years in missionary callings. He enjoyed sports. He loved growing up in Alabama and going to his grandfather's farm to see his cousins. He always enjoyed dancing and after retirement going to the Senior Center on 10th East to participate in their various activities, including games, dancing, and especially Bingo. He enjoyed calling Bingo. He took great pride in his yard and garden.
He is survived by five children, Marie (Paul) Anderson, Michael (Winsome) Jowers, Brenda Welsh, Debra, and Alison Jowers. At the time of his death, he had 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He always remembered each of them on their birthday and Christmas. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kathleen, and brother Ernest Lee, Jr. Survived by his brother Frank Jowers (Emma Lou), and sister, Peggy Newman.
A brief family service will be held at Larkin Mortuary and burial will follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
